David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Los Angeles Lakers struck first in their second round series against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs. Stealing homecourt and taking a 1-0 series lead, the Lakers put themselves in good position as this series gets underway. Helping lead the way for the Lakers in Game 1 was Anthony Davis. Davis finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots while shooting 11-19 from the field and 8-8 from the free-throw line. Following the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had some strong praise for Davis.

"He's playing like the top 5 NBA player that he is." 🗣️ – Darvin Ham after AD's 30 PTS, 23 REB Game 1#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/c9m7awPC9Q — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023

“He had some monster performances that year he was with New Orleans, but all of that is in the past,” Ham said. “I think he’s doing exactly what I anticipated him to do. He’s playing like the top five NBA player that he is.”

Through the first seven games of the NBA playoffs that the Lakers have played, Anthony Davis has been averaging 22.1 points per game, 15.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and a league leading 4.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season Davis averaged 25.9 points per game, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 56.3 percent shooting from the field, 25.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Davis suited up in 56 games in 34 minutes of play.

For the Darvin Ham and the Lakers to continue to have a strong NBA playoffs run, they will need Davis to play at this level each game.