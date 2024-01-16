The Lakers are going back to the starting lineup that took them to the conference finals.

Beginning with Monday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers are committing to a starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, according to head coach Darvin Ham.

“We have a plan that I think we'll roll out for the foreseeable future,” Ham said Monday when discussing the injury to Cam Reddish. Shortly after, the Lakers formally revealed the new group.

Reddish, who has started 26 of 33 games for the Lakers, is out with a left knee effusion. The Lakers will have an update on him once he gets further evaluation from the team's medical staff. (Gabe Vincent's knee effusion resulted in recent surgery; he's out for approximately six-to-eight weeks).

Lineup reshuffling has been a theme of this up-and-down Lakers' season — and a point of contention amongst the players — as Ham searches for answers. Reaves was realigned to the bench for a month and a half after struggling through the first eight games. Russell made seven consecutive reserve appearances before getting the nod for Saturday's loss to the Utah Jazz. Russell and Reaves — the opening night backcourt — combined to score the Lakers' first 19 points. Russell finished with a season-high 39 points on 15-for-26 shooting, plus eight assists, in 39 minutes.

“His skill is very unique,” Reaves said Saturday about playing with Russell. “It's an honor to share the court with him.”

D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves combined to shoot 22-for-34 (64.7%) starting in the backcourt together for the first time since Nov. 8. Russell advocated for the pairing, saying “it works,” and alluding to their playoff success together last spring pic.twitter.com/zbHZz0cOBD — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 14, 2024

Ham said he was looking for “cohesiveness” and “continuity” with the revamped lineup.

The Lakers are 2-3 when Russell, Reaves, Prince, LeBron, and AD have started together. (By contrast, the Thunder's starting lineup of Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 24-8.) Despite the limited starts, Russell/Reaves/Prince/LeBron/DLo has been the Lakers' second most common five-man group, producing a 1.0 net rating in 131 minutes. The Lakers overall team rating is -1.8.

The Lakers (19-21) entered Monday's matchup as losers of six of their past eight games and outside of the play-in zone.