Recently, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled into Sacramento to take on the Kings as winners of two in a row and looking to make a significant stride up the Western Conference playoff ladder. Instead, James turned in one of the worst performances of his season and the Lakers were blasted by the Kings for the fourth time this year, completing a season sweep at the hands of their Pacific division rivals.
One person who wasn't thrilled by what we watched unfold in Sacramento on Thursday was none other than Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who recently shed some interesting light on a film session that his team held following the nationally televised embarrassment.
“I opened the floor for dialogue,” said Ham, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I want to hear from them … Three players, two coaches, we can look at the same play and see five different things. So that's why you have to invite that dialogue and make them openly talk to one another. Guys hold themselves accountable for breakdowns. Guys giving suggestions. Tweaking different things with our zone that we want to try to do moving forward. It's all healthy.”
If the Lakers made any tweaks based on their first three losses to the Kings this season, they didn't show up in any meaningful way in the blowout loss on Wednesday night. Ham and his squad will now prepare for their upcoming prime time home matchup vs the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.