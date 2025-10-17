The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to open the season without LeBron James, who is sidelined with sciatica in his right side. The 40-year-old star has been ruled out for several weeks. However, he is expected to return around mid-November as the Lakers manage his injury recovery with care.

James’ diagnosis was confirmed after he sat out training camp with nerve irritation in his glute. The injury likely developed during offseason workouts, and the team will re-evaluate him after three to four weeks. Sciatica describes irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, which can cause burning or shooting pain from the lower back down the leg.

Hall of Famer Steve Nash, who battled similar nerve issues late in his career with the Lakers, offered perspective on James’ situation. Nash said while he never experienced sciatica, he understood the difficulty of playing through nerve pain. He recalled driving to Staples Center late in his career, unable to sit properly due to inflammation.

“LeBron is physically much more capable than I am,” Nash said. “I think that he'll bounce back here and he'll be able to have a good and robust season. But even if he didn't have sciatica, like LeBron doesn't need to play 82 games. LeBron doesn't need to be flying day one. I don't mind this for the Lakers at all.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick echoed that sentiment, saying James is “on his own timeline” and will return only when ready. Redick has emphasized patience, noting that nerve-related injuries require careful management to avoid lingering problems.

In the meantime, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves are expected to shoulder a larger load offensively. Dončić said he is focused on doing “whatever it takes” to help the team win while James recovers.

James, entering his 23rd NBA season, averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds last year. Even as he approaches 41, he remains one of the league’s most productive players. The Lakers, who have struggled historically without him, are prioritizing long-term health over early-season urgency as their leader recovers from one of the most unpredictable injuries of his career.