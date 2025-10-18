The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed one of the most dominant performances in their storied history, delivered by Shohei Ohtani. From the first pitch to the final out, he was in complete control. With momentum building inning after inning, the Dodgers completed an NLCS sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers to punch their ticket back to the World Series. The two-way superstar struck out 10 batters and crushed three home runs. Then, as the celebration began, he capped the night with a message that resonated across Los Angeles and Japan.

During the postgame interview, a reporter asked Ohtani what he wanted to tell the Dodgers fans watching from Los Angeles and back home in Japan. Without hesitation, and through his interpreter, Ohtani smiled and said, “You know we won it as a team, and this is really a team effort. So I hope everybody in LA and Japan and all over the world could enjoy a really good sake.” The crowd erupted in approval, and the reporter replied with a grin, “I’m sure they will.”

In that moment, it became clear that Shohei Ohtani had captured the spirit of the night. Once again, it was a quintessential Ohtani moment, humble, funny, and deeply sincere. He had just produced one of the greatest postseason performances the Dodgers have ever seen. Yet, instead of focusing on personal glory, he turned the spotlight toward his teammates and fans. As the season has shown time and time again, Ohtani’s leadership blends quiet confidence with an energy that elevates everyone around him.

Inside the Dodgers’ clubhouse, the celebration only grew louder as the night went on. Around every corner, players shouted, embraced, and poured their emotions into the moment. Soon, champagne showers erupted, laughter echoed off the walls, and, fittingly, bottles of sake filled the air. In that instant, every detail captured the joy of a team that had fought through every challenge together.

Now, as the Dodgers shift their sights to the World Series, anticipation is already building. The team knows the road ahead will only get tougher, but even so, confidence runs deep after such a commanding NLCS sweep of the Brewers. At this stage, every swing and every pitch from Shohei Ohtani will matter even more.