My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers had an opportunity to close out the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series, but ended up losing 121-106, forcing them to return to Los Angeles to try to close out the series in front of their home fans. Before they focus on Game 6, though, it looks like head coach Darvin Ham had some things to get off his chest regarding the refs performance in Game 5.

Prior to the game, Ham made it clear that he didn’t like to blame refs when things didn’t go the Lakers way. But after the game, Ham’s mindset appeared to change, as he fired shots at the Game 5 refs for the calls they made throughout this one. It was an interesting change in tone from Ham, and it’s one that likely will give Warriors fans a good laugh when they see it.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham 4 hours apart 😬 pic.twitter.com/VXSdo8HNTp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

This certainly isn’t the best look from Darvin Ham, especially considering the Warriors only had 15 free throws themselves throughout this game. Officiating in the NBA does play a role in how games play out, and in Game 5, the refs wanted to let the two teams battle it out without getting involved. That apparently didn’t sit too well with Ham, though.

Given how there wasn’t any sort of free throw disparity in this game, there really isn’t anything too glaring that Ham can be upset about. And even then, considering how the Lakers lost by 15, a change in officiating likely wouldn’t have altered the outcome of this game. The Lakers will have another chance to put the Warriors to rest in Game 6 now, so hopefully the refs are able to do a better job in Ham’s eyes in this upcoming contest.