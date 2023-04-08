A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have to win Friday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns if they want to keep their hopes of securing a playoff spot alive. A loss for LeBron James and Co., however, could seal their fate in the Play-In tournament. At this point, Lakers fans will also want to keep a keen eye on Friday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

For starters, it is worth noting that the Lakers come into Friday’s bout against the Suns as the favorites. This is after Phoenix decided to rest Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton. LA, on the other hand, has listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable, but the general expectation is that both superstars will play. The same is the case for D’Angelo Russell, who has been listed as probable to play.

A loss for the Lakers against an extremely shorthanded Suns, however, will be disastrous — especially if Stephen Curry and the Warriors end up securing a win against a Kings side that will also be giving De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Kevin Huerter the night off. If the Lakers lose and the Warriors win, LeBron and Co. will need to settle for a Play-In spot, and they will have to battle their way to the seventh or eighth seed in the West.

If the Lakers win and the Warriors lose, however, LA will overtake the Dubs for the eighth spot given that it’s the Lakers who own the tie-breaker against the defending champs.