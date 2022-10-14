The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022 – 23 season with some big questions surrounding the team. After retooling and getting guys like Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, fans are wondering whether this team can win it all again. The looming retirement of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s imminent trade add more urgency to this season.

Already, the Lakers are experiencing some woes on the injury front. Shams Charania reported that Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury. As a result, his regular season debut is now in jeopardy. Schroder has already been ruled out for LA’s pre-season game against the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder has suffered a finger injury and his status is up in the air ahead of regular season next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Schroder will not play in tonight’s game vs. Kings and is undergoing testing on severity and return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

Dennis Schroder returns to the Lakers for first time since his infamous exit from the team. After the 2020 season, the German point guard refused an offer from LA, believing that a bigger contract was on the horizon. His bet on himself did not pay off, though, as Schroder had to sign a minimum contract to play in the NBA.

However, there’s a good reason why the Lakers reached out to Schroder again this season. The point guard had an excellent campaign for Germany in the FIBA Qualifiers and the EuroBasket tournament. Hopefully this time around, Schroder works out well for LA. They’ll need him for his scoring abilities.

The Lakers have been going through a lot of turmoil throughout the entire offseason. The Russell Westbrook trade drama has enveloped the team, adding a sense of unease everywhere. Nabbing a couple of wins to start the season would be the perfect antidote to the drama surrounding them right now.