Dennis Schroder reveals ‘main reason’ why he rejoined Lakers — and it’s not LeBron James

After gaining a lot of interest following his strong performance for Germany in the EuroBasket tournament, Dennis Schroder decided to take his talents back to Hollywood to reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran guard admitted that he has “unfinished business” with the Lakers after his one-year stint with the team in 2020-21.

Schroder did acknowledge that it’s a privilege to play alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but that also, this wasn’t his main motivation for coming back (h/t Spectrum SportsNet on Twitter):

“That was the main reason, to be honest,” Schroder said. “I’ve been with him 2013 when I got drafted in Atlanta, and he’s been nothing but great to me. Learning from him over the years, staying in touch. … I call him family, and he knows that. Whatever it takes to win a ballgame, I’ll do it.”

Darvin Ham echoed Schroder’s sentiments, as he revealed the type of special relationship he has with the 6-foot-3 combo guard:

“He and I, we spent five years in Atlanta together,” Ham said. “I was with him since Day 1 of his rookie year. It was our first year in Atlanta as a staff under coach (Mike Budenholzer). He was one of my responsibilities. … He’s like family to me now.”

"We have unfinished business." – Dennis Schröder talks about his return to the #Lakers and connection with Darvin Ham. pic.twitter.com/BtLKEHpsW9 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 11, 2022

Ham also heaped praise on Schroder’s performance in EuroBasket, saying that it was “nothing short of incredible.” The Lakers coach also credited Schroder for the “maturity” he has shown and how much he has grown since they were together with the Atlanta Hawks.

Finally, Darvin Ham revealed how he and Schroder used to joke around about how the latter would play for him if and when he became a head coach. This is exactly what’s going to happen now with the Lakers, and both individuals are just hoping that this will all work out.