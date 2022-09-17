Dennis Schroder is back with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, and sure enough, Rob Pelinka and co. have high expectations on him.

After the Lakers announced the signing of Schroder, Pelinka released his official statement on the move. The LA general manager and vice president took note of the ways they see the German guard contributing to the team, including bringing that competitive mentality and toughness that the franchise sorely missed last season.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dennis back to the Lakers. Not only do Dennis and Coach Ham share a player-coach history together, but they also reflect one another’s mentality of toughness with an extremely competitive edge,” Pelinka said, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports Net.

“Dennis will add both depth and an on-ball defensive presence to our core at the guard position. He is also a proven scorer and playmaker. We are really excited for Dennis to get to camp and get back to work in L.A. after his highly successful run with his national team this offseason.”

As Rob Pelinka mentioned, Dennis Schroder used to work with Darvin Ham when the new Lakers coach was still an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks. Perhaps that familiarity will help Schroder play better compared to his first stint in LA under Frank Vogel.

For what it’s worth, however, Schroder has vowed to make up for his rather controversial time in LA in 2020-21. After getting his second chance, he said that he is “coming back to the biggest organization to make sh***t right!”

Sure enough, Lakers fans are expecting that Schroder will have a better showing this time around. And hopefully, his presence will help the team contend for the title as well.