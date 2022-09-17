Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right.

The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With that said, Schroder is hoping his second stint with the Purple and Gold franchise leads to more positive results. The 29-year-old guard definitely looks motivated, though, as he made his promise to the fan base on Instagram.

“This past year didn’t feel right … [I] felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story! I’m coming back to the biggest organization to make sh***t right!” Schroder wrote. “I hope Laker Nation [is] going to support me every single day! I will give everything [I] have every single day!! It’s an honor to play for Lakers. Can’t wait to get started!”

Dennis Schroder has long been linked with the Lakers, so his return isn’t really surprising. However, it is definitely interesting to see what role he’ll play alongside Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

Dennis Schröder: “I’m coming back to the biggest organization to make sh***t right!” (via ds17_fg/IG) #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EgNXCh2wuB — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) September 16, 2022

The veteran playmaker played in the EuroBasket 2022 for Germany, reaching the semifinals where they fell to Spain. He had quite the impressive showing, though, leading his nation with 21.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. While he shot 43.1 percent overall, however, his long-range weapon leaves a lot to be desired after registering a 28.6 percent shooting clip from three.