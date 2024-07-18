So far, it has been a rough go for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James. On the other hand, he had his best game so far on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Bronny scored 12 points on 5-of-11 from the field including a pair of three-pointers after going 0-for from three-point land.

The Lakers rookie will have eyeballs on him all year due to him being the son of LeBron James. While he has dealt with much criticism, legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke about Bronny and what he needs to do going forward, even offering advice to the youngster (h/t ESPN):

“Bronny is my nephew and I'm happy for him and he just needs to continue to work hard and work on his game…Forget all the noise.”

There has been plenty of noise around Bronny James for several reasons, one being the fact he inked a four-year deal, which is almost unheard of for a 55th overall draft pick.

Shaq continued to give Bronny advice on what it takes to get to the next level.

“Pressure is where you don't know where your next meal is coming from. Forget what people say, you love to play the game…I'll treat this situation like Bronny was my son. You go out there, you have fun, you do what it takes to get better. Nothing else matters.”

All eyes on Bronny James

Whether it's valid or not, Bronny will need to get used to the pressure and expectations, especially in the NBA with the Lakers. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, reports swirled about Rich Paul saying he doesn't want to sign a two-way deal and even threatening that he would play in Australia if that was the situation.

The Lakers then selected Bronny James and have given him lots of minutes so far in the Summer League. But, JJ Redick has raved about what Bronny brings to the roster, so there are a lot of positive things developing even with his slow start to the Summer League: “Overall, we've liked what we've seen in practice. We like what we've seen in the Summer League,” Redick said of Bronny James.

The Lakers head coach also added, “We're going to invest heavily in him. He's got to fall in love with that process and let go of outcomes.”

No matter what happens, there will always be attention surrounding Bronny James, the Lakers, and LeBron, even more than before. But, Shaq is offering strong advice to Bronny and just wants him to block out the noise.

The Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in the Las Vegas Summer League and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. It will be worth watching to see how Bronny plays after his best game yet.