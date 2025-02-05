Rap feuds are nothing new, but watching a high-profile friendship unravel is a different kind of spectacle. That seems to be the case with Drake and LeBron James, whose bromance now appears to be on shaky ground. During the opening night of his Anita Max Win Tour on February 4, Drake performed a slightly altered version of his hit song “Nonstop,” sparking widespread speculation about the status of his friendship with the Lakers superstar, per Uproxx.

In a clip captured by a concertgoer, Drake raps, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man,” a noticeable deviation from the original lyric: “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?” This subtle yet deliberate change has fueled rumors that their once-tight relationship has soured. Given Drake's history of referencing LeBron throughout his music, this tweak stands out, leaving fans wondering if more alterations will appear throughout the tour.

From Trading Watches to Trading Shots

The tension didn't start with the lyric change. Last month, Drake released a freestyle titled Fighting Irish, which many believe takes direct aim at LeBron. The freestyle includes lines reminiscing about their past, such as, “Remember we traded watches, I gave you the Arabic dial and you gave me the numbered edition,” highlighting a once-close bond.

However, Drake doesn't stop at nostalgia. He hints at the breakdown of their friendship with lines like, “Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit / God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image.” The title Fighting Irish seems to remove any ambiguity, referencing LeBron's high school team, St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

Adding another layer to the drama, LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert last June, where Lamar performed his Drake diss track, Not Like Us. LeBron’s presence, alongside NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, might have been the final straw. While neither Drake nor LeBron has publicly addressed the rift, the lyric change and freestyle leave little room for doubt. Fans can only watch and wonder if this friendship is beyond repair.