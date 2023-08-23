While Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour” has been drawing a ton of publicity throughout the summer, Drake's “It's All A Blur Tour” has also been bringing fans out in droves too. Drake just wrapped up a two-day stint in Los Angeles, and during his most recent show, he shared an awesome memory about listening to a Lil Wayne album with Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is a Los Angeles Lakers legend who tragically passed away on January 26th, 2020 in a helicopter accident, and while he is renowned for his basketball prowess, he had some ties to legends in the hip-hop game, such as Lil Wayne. Drake, who was initially one of Wayne's proteges, was hanging out with his mentor on his tour bus, before Bryant eventually ended up joining the pair to listen to Wayne's upcoming album.

"I was on Lil Wayne's tour bus… He said, 'I got this album… I want to play it for you. But we got to wait for somebody to get here first.' So I waited on the bus… Finally, this tall figure walks through the bus… and it's Kobe Bryant." 🗣️ Drakepic.twitter.com/EHunprM52L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Lil Wayne is a notorious fan of the Lakers, which led to him forming a close bond with Bryant thanks to all he accomplished during his career in Los Angeles. Lil Wayne even has a song dedicated to Bryant, simply titled “Kobe Bryant”, and it appears that getting to meet Bryant at such an early point in his career had a big impact on Drake.

Drake is now one of the biggest names in music, but he still remembers this small interaction with Bryant from earlier in his career. Even though Bryant's untimely death came over three years ago, tributes and fond memories are still pouring in to this day, and Drake's story about his time with the Lakers legend surely fired up this Los Angeles crowd.