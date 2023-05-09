A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There’s nothing quite like Twitter losing it over a hilarious play in an NBA Playoffs game. Take for example the error Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green committed in the first quarter of their crucial Game 4 meeting in Hollywood with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During one particular halfcourt set by the Warriors, Draymond Green mistakenly threw the ball away, as he made a pass to no one. Green intended to get the ball to a teammate in the far right corner of the court, not a single player was there to catch the leather. Well, the Lakers’ bench did, with Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy making the catch. That sequence earned some laughs from the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena and from Twitter, of course.

Draymond Green with a perfect pass to Lakers coach Phil Handy 🤣pic.twitter.com/TA7PPqZpmf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

“I said this is going to be on Shaqtin 10 minutes ago. The efficiency 👌🏼,” tweeted @RoynC10.

“Who the hell did he see there 🤦😂🤣😂,” wondered @ZakkShynnShoryu.

Apparently, Draymond Green was looking for teammate Gary Payton II during that play. However, Payton left the court, leaving Green marinating in confusion after the turnover.

“Draymond Green turns the ball over after throwing the ball out of bounds. He thought Gary Payton II would be there, but instead he was on the other end of the court. GPII immediately went to the locker room, with trainer Rick Celebrini following close behind,” reported Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

That miscue surely did not help the Warriors establish a good start in Game 4, with the Lakers taking a one-point lead at the end of the opening period.