Shaquille O’Neal has always been one of the harshest critics of NBA stars. The Los Angeles Lakers icon is a straight shooter who’s not afraid to tell it as it is. More often than not, though, Shaq’s strong takes are coming from a place of love. This does not seem to be the case with his long-standing beef with Dwight Howard, though.

Shaq and Howard have exchanged barbs for years now. Clearly, these two just don’t like each other very much. However, in a recent interview, Howard came out to say that for his part, he actually has nothing against the Hall of Fame big man. So much so, that Dwight is willing to do whatever it takes to just end whatever feud they’ve had:

“For years I said it, I don’t have any beef with Shaq,” Howard said. “… I want everybody to enjoy life, I don’t have no beef with anyone. The ‘me and Shaq’ thing, I don’t know what it is. If we gotta go to dinner, if we gotta come on this show and have a discussion – whatever it is. We gettin’ old, man. Let’s squash whatever beef we got, whatever it is, and just keep it pushing.”

You have to give credit to Dwight Howard for taking the high road here. It’s all love for him, and he’s extended an olive branch to Shaq with the hope of finally putting an end to their highly-publicized spat. Let’s just hope O’Neal responds positively to this invite. After all, it would be great to see these two icons finally hash it out.