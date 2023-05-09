Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one step away from making it to the Western Conference Semifinals! Another masterclass from Anthony Davis and some heroics from Lonnie Walker pushed the Lakers over the Warriors in Game 4. LA is on the cusp of returning to the WCF for the first time since their 2020 Finals run. Only one thing stands between them and a series win: a dog.

Yes, it’s a dog that currently holds the fate of the Lakers and the Warriors. Prior to the start of the second round, a TikTok was posted of a corgi dog making its “predictions” on who will win the series. The adorable fluffy fella had Golden State advancing by coming back from a 3-1 deficit. People paid the dog no mind… until he started being right.

this dog is now 4-0 in the lakers warriors series … pic.twitter.com/bG6RnkAj4X — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 9, 2023

First off, let’s just say this: that is one cute dog! The corgi’s adorable aura didn’t stop Lakers fans from freaking out and cursing the dog for making the picks.

Stop putting that dog on my TL LeBron isn’t choking a 3-1 lead — mev 🏀🧸🌹 temporary Lakers fan 💜💛 (@mevvybear) May 9, 2023

WHY IS THE LAKERS DOG IS 4/4 ON TAKES??? pic.twitter.com/hIQlAN2God — extro (@akextro) May 9, 2023

Some Lakers fans laughed at the Warriors fanbase now praying for a dog to basically save their season.

Warriors fans hoping and praying this dog right 😂😂😂 lakers in 5 — Jay (@LilJayJump) May 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other fans pointed out that this dog isn’t Nostradamus. In fact, it already broke the hearts of LA fans when it predicted the Dodgers to advance over the Braves in the 2021 NLCS.

DO NOT TRUST THE DOG THE LAKERS ARE FINE pic.twitter.com/RRSS5ILC3J — sky (@GonsolinRBW) May 9, 2023

Of course, NBA Twitter had plenty of jokes about a dog somehow getting four consecutive games right.

Lakers are up 3-1 vs the Warriors the dog warning laker fans: https://t.co/Yh23aTKixs pic.twitter.com/Pbv9zxZ8Do — MOC DudeJay🏜️ (@MOC_DudeJay) May 9, 2023

Lebron watching his legacy shatter over a dog pic.twitter.com/Xihysxr3iS — . (@Cc64017055) May 9, 2023

Lakers win but thats what the prediction dog said would happen pic.twitter.com/YH02uGd28x — you bored me (@Trizzzy_T) May 9, 2023