Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors find themselves down 3-1 after a brutal Game 4 NBA Playoffs loss to the Los Angeles for the Lakers. For Charles Barkley, the situation is simple. The Lakers are in the driver’s seat while the Warriors are doomed.

A team hasn’t come back down from a 3-1 NBA Playoffs deficit since the Denver Nuggets did it twice in 2020. Barkley doesn’t think the Warriors have it in them to join Denver and overcome their mounting Lakers obstacle, via NBA on TNT.

“They’re cooked. This series is over,” Barkley said. “The Lakers did a fabulous job of making Steph and Klay (Thompson) work. They’re attacking them, they know that’s the two guys they got to worry about. The Warriors are switching everything, I personally thought Steph and Klay got tired. I love that the Lakers don’t let them run up and down the court and just shoot.”

While Los Angeles won the first quarter, Golden State rallied back and took a 52-49 lead into halftime. The Warriors came out firing after the break winning the third period and taking a seven point lead into the final stretch. Then, the Lakers started doing some cooking in their own right.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lonnie Walker broke out for 15 fourth quarter points. The Lakers held the Warriors to just 17 points total in the fourth. It culminated with a 104-101 victory for the Lakers and a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Game 5 will take place back in Golden State. The Warriors will look to climb back into the series and stave off elimination.

But for Charles Barkley, the Warriors’ efforts will be for naught. The Lakers have officially cooked Golden State.