A Los Angeles Lakers fan went viral on Wednesday after he banked a half-court shot during a break in Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The fan got the attention of everyone not just because of his luck, but also due to how he effortlessly drained the long-range bomb for the $70,000 reward.

Now a lot of LA supporters are even joking that the Lakers should sign him since the team could really use a long-range shooter of that caliber.

ANOTHER FAN HALF COURT SHOT IN LA FOR $70K 🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/lwm7x81nBX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2023

“We gonna have no money for kyrie tell em to stop,” one fan joked. A second commenter said, “Another player will be cut [tomorrow].”

“Jeanie Buss about to trade someone to get the money to pay this guy,” another supporter said. Meanwhile, a fourth fan added, “Get this man a jersey.”

The Lakers are shooting 33.8 percent from the field this season, so while the LA faithful are simply joking, it’s easy to see where they are coming from. The Lakers really need a shooter that will help elevate their offense and utilize LeBron James’ passing to its full potential.

Considering how confident the fan was in making his shot, no wonder why Purple and Gold fans loved him.

A Lakers fan (David) just hit the halfcourt shot to win $70K pic.twitter.com/Cq5MjF4RS4 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 19, 2023

It’s the second half-court shot that a Lakers fan has hit this 2022-23 season, and it’s especially intriguing since prior to this campaign, no one has made the shot for two straight years. The first one from last November got a bigger reward of $75,000.

All jokes aside, here’s to hoping the Lakers get the shooter they need to compete.