Will the Lakers front office listen to fans' pleas against Darvin Ham?

Los Angeles Lakers fans are questioning the status of head coach Darvin Ham following a shocking decision by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks parted ways with Adrian Griffin, who had only been coaching for seven months. The Lakers' midseason woes could inspire LA to make a change in 2024.

How long will Darvin Ham remain the head coach of the Lakers?

Los Angeles started the 2023-24 season solid and won the NBA In-Season Tournament. However, the team slumped, pushing them down the Western Conference Standings.

Thankfully, the Lakers returned to the .500 mark, as they sit at 22-22. Still, fans want to see improvement, and Darvin Ham is at the center of criticism:

DARVIN HAM OUTLASTED THE BUCKS HC 🤯 @BucksLead pic.twitter.com/cVAqXSOT9Y — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) January 23, 2024

so it is possible Ham u may be next https://t.co/whlN61CMLW pic.twitter.com/p7XXlYYMXD — Tony Vega (@Baldmojito) January 23, 2024

Bucks 30-13 and fired their head coach… meanwhile Lakers are sticking with Darvin Ham 😭 — Crown Messenger (@Almighty_LDP) January 23, 2024

Milwaukee's decision to move away from Adrian Griffin was quite surprising, given the team's second-place Eastern Conference standing. The beginning of the Bucks' season was rocky, but they have cleaned things up and continue to improve. Nevertheless, their squad wants to take a different direction.

On the other hand, Darvin Ham has shown great promise during his tenure with the Lakers. Like the Bucks, LA started their 2022-23 season cold. Yet, Ham helped the team go on a late-season run and make the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals but lost against a tough Denver Nuggets team that went on to win the NBA Finals. LA's 2023-24 run has been another roller-coaster, but there is still plenty of time to tweak things and secure a playoff spot.

If Los Angeles does not stay consistent going into the second half of the season, Ham's seat could be hotter than ever. Despite the buzz, the Lakers front office believes in the leadership of the second-year head coach.

Can Darvin Ham help Los Angeles get to the NBA Finals before time runs out?