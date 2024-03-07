It always seems to be a mystery as to what version of the Los Angeles Lakers fans will witness on a given night. Sometimes, the Lakers turn up against the best teams in the NBA, as evidenced by their LeBron James-led epic comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers and a dominant effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But more often than not ever since winning the inaugural NBA Cup, the Lakers have been disappointing, which they were in their 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday night.
When at their best, the Lakers can be an overwhelming team to deal with thanks to their physicality. But the Lakers haven't been able to put things together consistently this season, and the blame has mostly fallen on head coach Darvin Ham's shoulders.
Earning the “Pockets” nickname of mockery from infuriated Lakers fans, Ham bore the brunt of fans' frustrations on Wednesday night after the Crypto.com Arena faithful screamed “Fire him!” at Jeanie Buss just as the historic franchise's owner got out of her seat and into the tunnel, as per Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA.
Lakers fans have been at the end of their rope with Darvin Ham for a while now, and their lackluster defensive effort against the Kings does the much-maligned head coach no favors whatsoever. The Lakers have remained patient with Ham, however, but it may not be long until the team seeks out a new voice to lead the team.
LeBron James, who exited the game early against the Kings with an undisclosed injury, doesn't seem too pleased with the way Ham is handling things either. And the Lakers know that keeping James satisfied and motivated is imperative for the team to reach its ambition of competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Alas, it doesn't look like Jeanie Buss and company will be making any rash decisions. The Lakers brass appears to be keeping their cards close to the vest as they prepare to cash in their chips in the offseason, so despite the protests of fans, it doesn't look like Darvin Ham will be removed from his perch in the imminent future.