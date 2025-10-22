The Los Angeles Lakers opened their season with a 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and the same problem that has plagued them for years resurfaced once again. Slow third-quarter starts stole the Lakers' shine.

Head coach JJ Redick did not hide his frustration after the loss, calling his team’s performance after halftime “terrible.” Redick said the issue has been ongoing since last season and even carried into the preseason.

“We continue to be a terrible third-quarter team,” Redick said. “That was last year. That was the preseason. We have to rethink some things. It is a two-way thing with the guys. They need to be ready to play after halftime.”

Guard Austin Reaves, who scored 26 points with nine assists and five rebounds, took the blame for the Lakers’ sluggish third-quarter performance.

“Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve had a problem with third quarters,” Reaves said. “We just have to figure out a way to come out with more energy. JJ has already talked about it. That’s on us players, not the coaches. They give us the answers, but we didn’t execute.”

The Lakers struggled to contain the Warriors

The Lakers were outscored 35-25 in the third quarter, turning a one-point halftime deficit into a double-digit hole. Missed free throws and poor perimeter shooting compounded the problem, as Los Angeles shot just 8-for-32 from three-point range and went 17-for-28 from the free throw line.

Luka Dončić, who joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade last season, carried the offensive load with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. However, he spent extended time receiving treatment postgame after feeling discomfort in his right leg.

“It’s probably nothing,” Dončić said. “Just felt it a little bit because my hip went the opposite way.”

With LeBron James sidelined, Dončić and Reaves have taken on heavier workloads to open the season. Redick emphasized that better third-quarter execution and healthier bodies will be essential if the Lakers hope to compete for a playoff spot.

The Lakers will have two days to recover and regroup before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.