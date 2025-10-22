Almost everything that happened to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024-25 NBA season was forgettable. From multiple players suffering season-ending injuries to the unexpected Luka Doncic trade to the Mavs losing in the play-in tournament, a dark cloud lingered over this organization all year.

While Mavs fans and many within the organization are putting the negative aspects of last season behind them, many of their players are using it as extra motivation. This is especially true for Jaden Hardy, who is setting elevated expectations for himself to get to that next level ahead of his fourth season.

Despite all of the negatives that existed during the 2024-25 season, Hardy used his extra opportunities as a means to grow both personally and as a team. The 23-year-old became more vocal behind the scenes in Dallas, and he saw more opportunities to be himself on the court with elevated minutes.

With this new opportunity in front of him, Hardy made the most of it by regaining his offensive confidence and becoming a dependable option on the bench for head coach Jason Kidd.

On the verge of the Mavericks' first game of the 2025-26 season, Hardy is more motivated than ever to prove he is more than just a scoring option off the bench and that he can help lead Dallas to their ultimate goal: winning a championship.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer as a guy who can help get others in the spots they need to be and make them better players,” Hardy told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview before the Mavericks' first game of the 2025-26 season against the San Antonio Spurs. “That’s an area I’ve been working on this summer as a passer and facilitator.

“The main goal is to win a championship this year, which means when I am in the game, I need to find ways to impact the game on offense and defense.”

Much has changed for the Mavs entering the new NBA season.

Kyrie Irving will miss at least half the year as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered last season, and Anthony Davis is now the featured superstar Hardy will play alongside. Not to mention, Cooper Flagg joins the organization with the same level of rookie hype LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama had when they made their respective debuts.

Hardy, like Flagg, is one of the few young talents that the Mavericks continue to speak highly of.

Although players like Irving, Davis, Klay Thompson, and PJ Washington are already established contributors with defined roles, the Mavs and Kidd continue to play around with the bench in search of consistent, high-level options that can impact winning.

That is the player Hardy envisions himself being, and he understands the opportunity ahead of him entering the 2025-26 season in Dallas.

“I am always locked into making sure we are succeeding as a team before anything else. With the work I put in the gym behind the scenes, I am always ready for the moment anytime I step on the court,” Hardy said. “Having that consistent routine and always staying true to yourself keeps you in the right mindset to be ready when your moment comes.”

The Western Conference is a juggernaut. Every win matters more than the previous one, and each loss will seem like two steps back. Almost every team in the conference enters the 2025-26 season with true playoff and championship aspirations, which is why depth matters.

Unlike in previous seasons, the Mavericks have plenty of depth, and Hardy will hold a key role on Dallas' bench, especially as Irving continues to work his way back from his knee injury.

With the Mavericks set to begin the new NBA season on Wednesday night in front of their home faithful, Hardy sat down with ClutchPoints for an all-encompassing Q&A exclusive detailing his offseason development, the team's reaction to last year's Luka Doncic trade, his early assessment of Cooper Flagg, and much more.

What are you most proud of in terms of your development now that you are viewed as an experienced asset on your team’s bench?

Jaden Hardy: Honestly, it’s all about just trying to be better each and every day. I’ve spent a lot of time working on different aspects of my game during the offseason, while others were out and about enjoying the time off. I take a lot of pride in the time and effort I put into making each practice session as good as it can be. I just want to find consistency in my game and continue bringing energy every game.

I want to be the guy that my teammates and coaches can always trust 100 percent. Sure, it’s great for them to be like, ‘Go get a bucket,’ but I really see myself being able to make a difference defensively as well. That is what will help us succeed as a team.

Have you felt like you’ve had something to prove every offseason, especially recently after signing your three-year extension last summer?

Hardy: I think it’s more so just proving to myself that I can do whatever is asked of me. That’s really the main thing because you never know what you will experience on the court. Just because you practice one thing all the time doesn’t mean that’s how it will be in the game, so I try to be as well-versed as possible. The more my coaches and teammates know what I can do, the more I bring to the table.

Consistency is key in this league, not only in terms of what you do on the court, but also in terms of bringing good vibes with you every day and creating a positive environment. So much of that plays into team success.

What has changed for you the most during the offseason, looking back on your first offseason in the NBA?

Hardy: It has to be the amount of film I watch. I am much more locked in on those little details watching film than just running through different plays and areas of the court. It’s the little things that I tend to work on a lot over the summer. What you do in workouts directly translates over to games, so I try to find a rhythm and consistency in everything I do.

Being able to watch film and talk about it with some of the veterans is a blessing, too. You know, Kyrie and Klay – being able to learn from and pick their brains, given all of their experiences, means a lot. I know I’m not Kyrie or Klay, but everyone can learn something from guys like that in this league, and that’s what I’ve tried to do through the years.

As the 2025-26 season is about to begin, what do you expect from yourself on the court with a deep roster of experienced, proven talents?

Hardy: I expect myself to come in off the bench and help initiate the offense. Scoring is part of that, but I feel like I have a lot to offer as a guy who can help get others in the spots they need to be and make them better players. That’s an area I’ve been working on this summer as a passer and facilitator. Playing hard is all that matters to me, and the coaches know that. The main goal is to win a championship this year, which means when I am in the game, I need to find ways to impact the game on offense and defense.

We have a great group of guys, and we have a really tight bond with one another. With that, it factors into my performance on the court because I trust all of these guys fully to help me at the same level I can help them.

Obviously, everyone will need to fight for minutes this season in Dallas. Despite your fluctuating role through the years, you always carry yourself with the same demeanor and do what’s asked of you when your number is called. What does this say about the type of player you are?

Hardy: It definitely goes a long way. I am always locked into making sure we are succeeding as a team before anything else. With the work I put in the gym behind the scenes, I am always ready for the moment anytime I step on the court. More importantly, I believe in myself because of the work I’ve put in. That’s why so many guys on the team respect what I do. Having that consistent routine and always staying true to yourself keeps you in the right mindset to be ready when your moment comes.

The Mavericks were in the news quite a bit last season. What were you doing when you found out about the Luka Doncic trade that broke the internet, and what was your initial reaction?

Hardy: I found out basically at the same time as everyone else in the world. It was late, and I think we were on the road in Cleveland. I was hanging out in my room, and that’s when I started hearing a bunch of people yelling. I peeked out of my room and saw a bunch of the guys freaking out, telling me to look at my phone. That’s when I saw it, and I was like, ‘Oh snap!’ Except I probably didn’t say snap.

I didn’t even believe it at first. It was a crazy moment for all of us. Nobody knew. No matter what anyone says, nobody knew about this. But that’s in the past now, and the team we have this year, we are excited. Our mind is on winning a championship.

What did it mean to you and the rest of the locker room for the fans to still support you all, even though many may not have agreed with the trade?

Hardy: I mean, the trade was definitely questioned by all of us and the fans when it first happened. Luka was a great teammate and a great guy to have in the locker room. A lot of guys, including myself, loved playing with him. He always showed me love from the moment I joined the team, so I wish him the best. That’s my guy. Whenever we play him, it will always be tough to see him on the other side, but we are out there competing. That’s what we do.

We all love the Dallas fans, and we are excited to give them something to cheer for this season.

With Kyrie out to begin the year, how does that change your approach as a spark off the bench, and what will be the biggest adjustment for the team as a whole?

Hardy: Kyrie being out hurts, but we have a lot of guys who are ready to contribute, including myself. You know, my role changes slightly, but it’s still just about being consistent and doing what’s asked of me. Our bench is one of the best because of all the skill that exists.

For me, it’s about helping guys be in the right spot by taking care of the basketball and competing my hardest on defense. We have the talent to be a great team while he is recovering, and when he comes back, we’ll be in an even better position.

In your second year, the Mavs advanced to the NBA Finals. What was that experience like, and what will it take from both you and the team as a whole to get back to that stage?

Hardy: Man, that run was amazing. It was super exciting. Being able to play in that atmosphere and for that trophy is something I always dreamed of as a kid. Growing up and watching the NBA Finals on television to now actually being on the court and looking up at the scoreboard to see the NBA Finals logo — it was definitely surreal.

It’s different watching the Finals versus playing in it. I’ll never take that opportunity for granted, and I want to be back there. We all do. We know we can win it with the great group we have, and that’s our goal.

Coach Kidd has always instilled a lot of confidence in you and your abilities to be a microwave-like scorer off the bench. What is it about your game and mentality that allows you to come into the game, as many would say, “cold,” and be this type of player for your team?

Hardy: It all goes back to the work I put in. Just making sure I stay ready for any moment on any night in any game. Whatever Coach Kidd needs, I’m going to do it. The best way to approach this situation is not to overcomplicate things. When you come off the bench, you are always thrown into different situations regarding the score, opponents, your teammates’ situations, and all of that.

For me, it’s about staying in the moment, not trying to do too much, and just being myself. I know what I am capable of doing out there, so that’s when all those practice sessions come into play.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned from Coach Kidd? Was there a teaching moment at any point over your first few years in the league that has really helped you grow as a player?

Hardy: I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from Coach Kidd is just playing within myself and making simple plays. If you go out there and try to do everything, you’re setting yourself up to fail. He knows I can score, but always looking to score isn’t always what is best for the team. Sometimes, moving the ball and making extra passes leads to the better shot we want.

He expects me to be a leader on the floor and just bring the good vibes off the bench. Trusting in this system and trusting the work I put in are two major things I’ve learned from him.

Outside of Coach Kidd, who has helped you grow the most early in your career, and who has been the most influential to you in Dallas?

Hardy: Kyrie and Klay (Thompson). Those guys have been very helpful to me since they arrived. Being able to watch film with two champions like them, who pick up on different things, is amazing. I am always picking their minds and asking them different things because they are so unique.

Both of them always see different coverages based on their roles, and they always have an answer on how to counter. It’s always very insightful learning from them, and it’s a lot of fun to talk about different aspects of the game with them. Just being able to learn from two future Hall of Famers, there’s no better position to be in.

One key difference in this year’s roster compared to the past is the addition of Cooper Flagg. What was your first impression of playing and practicing with him?

Hardy: I knew he was a special talent coming in, and now, to see it firsthand, it’s a whole new level of special. He acts differently than most rookies in terms of the work he puts in. It’s almost like someone who has been in the league for years. He is very level-headed, though, whereas many young players come into the league and think they will be the difference. Coop may know that, but he doesn’t show it. Good guy. Very humble. He is someone who is super excited and will be someone all of us will love playing with. His future is very bright.

Have you all put Cooper through a “welcome to the NBA” moment yet, like we see all the time on social media, with what different teams do to their rookies?

Hardy: (Jaden smirks) Nah… not yet, at least! Not yet! He is a good rook. I told him, though, when we made a bet at shootaround, that if he doesn't give me my money, he will end up with popcorn in his car! We've got all year to get him, and we will.

How have you felt in the preseason, and what has been the biggest adjustment for you thus far coming back from last year?

Hardy: This preseason has been all about being comfortable on the court and continuing to build that relationship with my teammates. They know the time I’ve put in to become a better shooter, and I know the coaches have been paying attention to that as well. I wouldn’t say there is a major adjustment I’ve made, but it’s more about just having daily habits and keeping things consistent. Not trying to do too much in the moment.

I’m very ready for the start of the year. We all want to have a strong start to the year and bring good energy for these fans in Dallas. I know we have a chance to win it all.

What are you most looking forward to as the new season begins?

Hardy: I would just say going out there and hooping. I feel like it’s time. We’ve had too much time off, and now it’s time to get back into it. I put my trust in God, and I just go out there enjoying myself each and every game. It’s a blessing to do this every day and play the game I love. I’m not the type of guy to sit here and say I want this or that for myself. All I want is for us to win, and I know we will this season.

I am sure you have set expectations for yourself entering the 2025-26 season. What do you need to do to be the best version of yourself?

Hardy: I think the biggest thing I expect from myself is to stay locked in and remain consistent. Whether that’s the work I put in during practices or during games, I want it all to be the same. Between my body and my game on the court, I’ve worked really hard this offseason to be a better player and teammate. I know that this season, I will reach that level I need to be at.

If you achieve this, what can the Mavericks achieve?

Hardy: As a team, we can be NBA champions. That’s the goal.

Any final thoughts for your fans in Dallas?

Hardy: We are super excited to be back out there to see the best fans in the world. Go Mavs!