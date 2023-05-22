Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. They will have a chance to avoid the sweep in Game 4 on Monday night; if precedent suggests anything, the Lakers don’t have much of a chance to stave off elimination in four games.

The Lakers are down 3-0 in a best-of-7 series for just the 9th time in franchise history. They have never won a playoff game after going down 3-0, swept the previous 8 times👀 pic.twitter.com/ccRn8s2PBD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

This is the ninth time the Lakers have been down 3-0, with the previous eight all ending in a sweep. With that being said, any team led by LeBron James can seemingly do anything, despite the rough showing so far in this series.

In general, the Nuggets have been the better team against the Lakers. Nikola Jokic has been the best player on the floor, and Jamal Murray has silenced his doubters regarding if he could mimic his performance from the bubble a few years ago.

On the Lakers sidelines, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have not played well enough to carry the Lakers passed the Nuggets. Role guys like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have been balling out, although unfortunately not well enough to supplement mediocre showings from the Lakers stars.

Even if the Lakers defy history and avoid the sweep on Monday, winning this series will be an extremely tall task. Taking four straight games against this Nuggets team seems to be pretty much an impossibility. After a dominant regular season, the Nuggets are showing they really might be the best team in the NBA.

Crypto.com Arena will certainly be buzzing on Monday night with Los Angeles trying to salvage their playoff lives. Given how this series has played out so far, it would not come as a surprise if the Nuggets finish off a sweep of the Lakers and advance into the NBA Finals after Game 4.