A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

DeAndre Jordan knows that his best days are way behind him now. At 34 years old, the Denver Nuggets backup center is no longer enjoying big minutes on the floor just like he used to when he was still with the Los Angeles Clippers. That being said, Jordan is fully embracing his inevitable decline.

“I just understand that Father Time is undefeated,” DeAndre Jordan told Andscape (via Marc J. Spears). “Obviously a guy like LeBron is just a freak. But Father Time is undefeated, man. And I know that at some point my ball will stop bouncing and that’s OK.”

With Nikola Jokic leading the Nuggets and plenty of muscle in Denver’s frontcourt, DeAndre Jordan is content with his minimal role on the team. Along with Jordan in the center pecking order of the Nuggets are Zeke Nnaji and Thomas Bryant.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His experience is being valued by the Nuggets, who are just a win away from making it to the 2023 NBA Finals. The Nuggets are currently up 3-0 in their 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals series against one of Jordan’s former teams, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Through three games against the Lakers, DeAndre Jordan, who signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets worth $2.91 million back in July, has not seen a single second on the floor. So far in the playoffs, he has appeared in only three games for a total of 10 minutes.

It’s uncertain where DeAndre Jordan will play in the 2023-24 NBA season, but that’s probably the last thing on his mind right now, as his main focus is on providing any help he can to the Nuggets as the team continues its pursuit of an NBA title.