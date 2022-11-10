By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like gone are the days of LeBron James’ teams being considered as title contenders, especially with Father Time seemingly catching up with the Los Angeles Lakers star in his 20th season in the NBA.

The Lakers dropped to 2-9 on the season after losing the Battle of LA on Wednesday. The Purple and Gold were simply no match to Paul George and co., who were even without Kawhi Leonard.

James finished with 30 points before he exited midway through the fourth quarter due to injury, but his production is no longer as impactful as it used to be. In fact, he has the worst plus-minus on the team through 11 games with -61, per Stat Muse.

Now that certainly speaks volumes of how much LeBron James is struggling this season. He can still put up big numbers, no doubt, but the bigger issue is whether he is actually helping the team win or being more of a liability. So far, it’s the latter.

Against the Clippers, he had the worst plus-minus in the game with -17, and that’s after having a better shooting performance with four triples on nine attempts.

Perhaps Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is right when he said recently that James has lost the “spark” that he used to play with.

“Just watching the games, it just looks like there’s no basketball over there,” Caldwell-Pope said of LeBron and the Lakers. “It’s just playing pickup. It’s hard to watch sometimes. So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don’t think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back.”

Hopefully, James can still turn things around when he returns. After all, the Lakers can only go as far as he can take them.