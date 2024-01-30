“The Lakers have shot 233 more free throws coming into this game than their opponents this year. Far and away ahead of the 2nd place team, the New York Knicks… Oddly, the Lakers are dead last in drives to the basket,” per Tomer Azarly at ClucthPoints.

James and the Lakers have been vocal about their displeasure with calls throughout the season, but it seems like they're the ones with the clear advantage. The Lakers and Knicks may be the leaders in free throws because of their style of play, or a boost from the league as two of the biggest markets in the league.

The Lakers are 17-8 on the road, but their road record is vastly weighing them down at 7-16. Despite having those stars rostered and a free-throw edge like that, Los Angeles hasn't found a true spark. In their last 10 games, they're 5-5, continuing to play as an average-level team.