Dillon Brooks got the best of Jarred Vanderbilt on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers are amid an intense interconference matchup against the Houston Rockets. Of course, Dillon Brooks set the tone for Houston in the first half with some tactical mind games. His antics seemed to tip Jarred Vanderbilt over the edge.

The Lakers have a frustrating night against the Rockets

Los Angeles grabbed a rebound from Houston's miss and began their offensive possession. Lebron James dished a pass to Austin Reaves, who scored a quick layup. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt stood under the basket ready to rebound when Dillon Brooks gave him a slight arm to the chest.

Vanderbilt reacted by pushing Brooks back with more force, and both players got a technical. The two traded words before Vanderbilt made additional contact with Brooks and the Lakers forward was ejected, per a video provided by Bleacher Report.

The young forward's frustration reflects the type of night the Lakers are having. Los Angeles finds itself down by 30 points midway through the third quarter. Moreover, Houston's depth is outshining the Lakers, as five players are already in double-digits.

Nevertheless, LA will not give up easily. The team finally got above the .500 mark with a thrilling double-overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27th. LeBron James notched an impressive triple-double. Yet, his presence is not making as large of an impact against the Rockets.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis lead the team in points as the third quarter winds down. Can Los Angeles find a way to lock in on defense and make a late-game comeback?