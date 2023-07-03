The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed a strong NBA offseason. They've agreed to contracts with key players as they look to remain competitive moving forward. Keeping star guard D'Angelo Russell in the mix will also help LA next season. Rob Pelinka has certainly done a good job in NBA free agency, so much so that Kendrick Perkins called him the “MVP” on ESPN First Take.

“[Rob Pelinka is the] MVP of the free agency,” Perkins said. “What he added to this team while being able to keep the core of this group … He won.”

Lakers' NBA free agency

The Lakers are fresh off a strong 2022-23 season. They utilized a second half resurgence to earn a playoff spot. LA then performed well in the playoffs and reached the Western Conference Finals prior to being swept by the eventual-champion Denver Nuggets. Regardless, the Lakers' future was already bright. What Pelinka has done in free agency though makes this team a legitimate NBA Finals contender moving forward.

As mentioned earlier, signing Russell gives the Lakers a big three of sorts with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LA was also able to bring back Austin Reaves, who enjoyed a breakout 2022-23 campaign. Other players the Lakers have signed include Jaxon Hayes and Rui Hachimura among others.

The Phoenix Suns and Nuggets are likely still the favorites in the conference. That said, the Lakers' improved depth and impressive star power could catapult them to the top of the conference during the 2023-24 campaign. Overcoming Denver won't be easy, but Pelinka and the front office are setting the team up for success.