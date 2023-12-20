Gabe Vincent is preparing to return to the Lakers lineup. Before he joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Vincent spoke with ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES – After weeks of rehabbing a left knee injury, Gabe Vincent is nearing his return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup.

Vincent, who has missed 22 consecutive games with what the team is calling a left knee effusion, suffered the injury during the the Lakers' October 30th matchup against the Orlando Magic. He's been slowly ramping up his on-court activity, and was initially targeting a return as soon as December 18th against the Knicks.

Vincent has only managed to play just four games for the Lakers this season, averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 28.3 minutes per game.

According to ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo, Vincent is expected to return to the Lakers lineup on Wednesday when the team takes on the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Coming off an Finals run with the Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent has a lot to offer a Lakers team that has goals of reaching the NBA mountaintop. Ahead of his return to the lineup, Gabe Vincent spoke with ClutchPoints about joining the Lakers and what he hopes to bring to the team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Tomer Azarly: I know you've been trying to get back from this left knee injury. What's that process been like trying to get back to the team?

Gabe Vincent: It's just a daily grind. It's a daily grind. Some things you can't rush, some things you really shouldn't rush. I'm just trying to make sure I'm at my best to be able to go out here and compete and add to this great group.

Coming off that NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat, what are you hoping to bring to this team that, maybe, they were missing last season?

Yeah, I mean, I don't know about as much as what they were missing, but I just plan to be me. Bring my grit, bring my passion, bring what I can do with the ball, without the ball to this team to help us win games.

Have you played enough with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to know what you can do with them on the court together?

I mean, I think so. I feel like I can play with anybody, to be honest. Those are two guys that are so good at what they do, they make the game easy for everybody else. I can space the floor for them and be ready to make the open shot. I can come up and pick a role and find them in the spot. I can set a great screen for them to get open. I feel like I can just help this team in a number of ways. First and foremost, though, I've got to get healthy.

Do the lights feel brighter at all playing for the Lakers? Is that a thing? Is it just extra attention or pressure?

No, I don't think they feel brighter, it's just more of them. I don't think they feel brighter, just more lights, just more cameras. That's just part of what comes with Lakeshow and part of what comes with LeBron over there.

What's it like being back home in California. You got a lot of people who want to come watch you play soon?

For sure, for sure. Every time. They're trying to get to every game in L.A., for sure. It's great, man. It's great to be home, it's great to be close to the family, especially with the holidays. You're able to just get a quick one day, whatever it may be. But, you know, going to school in Santa Barbara too, L.A. is just up the road, so it's a blessing. I'm blessed beyond belief to have the opportunity to do so, and I'm excited to get back out there.

Playing last year with the Miami Heat and that magical run you guys had as the 8th seed, What do you take from something like that that you can apply here in Los Angeles?

For sure. I mean, playoff basketball is one of a kind. So, being able to have a good run, you know, the years I was there, we had some pretty good runs in the playoffs. You learn a lot. You learn a lot about yourself, you learn a lot about what it takes to go the distance, to what it takes to play 100-something games. You know, it's a learning curve, and some people haven't been there, and I'm fortunate enough to have been there. So, I plan on just bringing some of that experience and some of the stuff I've encountered to this team.