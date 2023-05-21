Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray is reminded NBA fans who he is again amid a special postseason that’s seeing him pouring in points at an elite rate.

However, while most may see him averaging 27.9 points per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs — 7.9 points higher than his scoring average in the 2022-23 regular season — as what’s lifting the Nuggets past their competition, the 26-year-old credits the team’s chemistry. Not just because he and the rest of his teammates truly get along, which makes any job easier.

It’s because — like the Miami Heat, for instance — Denver has been together for so long.

“It’s like the Miami Heat,” Murray tells Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“They’ve got three undrafted players. (Longtime Heat coach) Erik Spoelstra was a film guy. You’re a tighter group when you’ve been together for so long. You know each other’s tendencies. You have a better feeling for each other. I just think that we’ve grown as a team, and as a core. We’ve grown, (as opposed to) the team that moves around a lot.”

“It’s chemistry — on the court chemistry and off the court chemistry,” Murray continues. “… We just have a little bit more chemistry than other teams, when we’re struggling or don’t have it. We know each other’s tendencies.”

Even in the early fourth quarter Game 3, when the Lakers made a run that briefly gave them the lead against the Nuggets, chemistry came into play.

“There was no sense of panic. We just needed a timeout to reset, get back in there and execute. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re on a run. We can’t stop them,’ and then you start rushing things. …You don’t want to get too high, and don’t want to get too low.”