The series shifts to Southern California as the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. We are in LA, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 108-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Now, they hold a commanding 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Los Angeles, with the Lakers needing to win these games at Crypto.

The Lakers played efficiently throughout this game. Initially, it was a 27-27 tie after one quarter. The Lakers led 53-48 at halftime. Then, the Lakers held a 79-76 lead after three quarters. But the Lakers could not hold onto a lead, and saw a 10-point advantage in the third evaporate. Eventually, the Nuggets pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held onto the lead for the win.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 37 points while hitting 6 of 14 from the 3-point line. Also, he nabbed 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic played efficiently, with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Additionally, Michael Porter added 16 points while hitting 4 of 7 from the triples. Aaron Gordon added 10 points.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 22 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. However, he struggled from the 3-point line, going 0 for 6. James is now 1 for 20 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter during the playoffs. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves added 22 points while going 8 for 16 from the field, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis had 18 points and 14 rebounds. However, he struggled to shoot, going 4 for 15 from the field. D’Angelo Russell had 10 points but also struggled to shoot, going 3 for 8, including 1 for 5 from the triples. Also, Rui Hachimura scored 21 points off the bench, going 8 for 10 from the field.

Here are the Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets won Games 1 and 2, thanks to hot shooting. Furthermore, they got hot down the stretch and were able to hit their shots at the right moment. The Nuggets shot 36.8 percent from the triples in this game. Ultimately, their 3-point shooting ability helped propel them ahead of the Lakers in the fourth quarter. But the Nuggets also thrived off their ability to win the battle of the boards. Moreover, they grabbed 49 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive end. Second-chance opportunities gave the Nuggets a boost and helped them tire out the Lakers over time.

Murray and Jokic continued to play well. Significantly, they were all over the court, making plays and executing at the right time. But they need help from their teammates to avoid falling into a lull. Moreover, they must stop turning the ball over. The Nuggets turned the ball over 15 times in Game 2. Also, they only managed two blocks. They must improve in those areas.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can control the ball and keep hitting their shots. Then, they must continue to force James and Davis into bad shots.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers dominated this game for the most part. However, they could not hold the line when it mattered the most. The Lakers struggled from the triples. Significantly, the Lakers have won their playoff games when they have hit at least 33 percent of their shots from the triples. It gives them something to aim for.

But the Lakers need James to not chuck terrible shots. Moreover, they need him to not mess up simple layups. James must reach deep inside himself to find the great player everyone thinks he is. Moreover, Davis must realize his skills lie inside the paint and not beyond the arc. Davis must take better shits.

The Lakers must box out. Unfortunately, the Nuggets won the battle of the boards for the second game in a row. It showed in the fourth quarter when the Lakers could not get a single loose ball in the paint. Ultimately, they must work harder for those rebounds.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from beyond the arc. Then, they must win the battle of the boards.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

This could easily be a 1-1 series right now. Furthermore, the Lakers could easily be up 2-0 had they boxed out a few more times. Expect a proper response from the Lakers as they come out strong and dominate Game 3 to get back into this series.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)