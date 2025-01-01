It's no surprise that LeBron James is on the cusp of making NBA history, as he seems to do it every other week nowadays. However, former NBA coach George Karl isn't impressed with “The King.”

Karl responded “Who cares” to a SportsCenter post about James becoming the first person to ever play an NBA game as both a teenager and a 40-year-old, via social media. The four-time champion will accomplish the feat when he takes the court for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Karl seems to have a distaste for James, as he also said that he's excited for the 21st-year veteran's “farewell tour” next season, via social media.

Karl's resume is impressive, as he won the NBA Coach of the Year award with the Denver Nuggets in 2013 and coached in the All-Star Game four times. However, the former San Antonio Spurs player never won a championship across four decades, which may have something to do with his bitterness.

Karl has a history of hating on LeBron and the Lakers, as he took a dig at them on May 16th, two weeks after the club fired head coach Darvin Ham.

“l give the Lakers' coaching search committee free advice today. LeBron isn’t a superstar anymore and AD will never be one,” the former Cavaliers coach said. “Now, be sure to use those truths when evaluating candidates and you might select someone you keep for longer than two seasons.”

To Karl's credit, though, he did apologize to Los Angeles fans a week later.

“Dear Lakers Fans,

I was not kind towards you this season. I let my Sports Hate go too far. I have deep respect for the Lakers and consider them the greatest sports team of the past 50 years. I’m sorry.

Let’s live, learn and love together again. Ok?

Coach Karl,” the North Carolina alum wrote.

With that being said, it looks like Karl reverted back to his old ways on Tuesday. That won't stop LeBron James, though, from continuing to make history one record at a time.