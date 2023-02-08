LeBron James was not the only one to bask in an emotional moment Tuesday night. After a rumored rocky relationship, Los Angeles Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal put all speculation to rest on Inside the NBA.

“I’m on your side, Shaq, don’t let anybody tell you any differently,” Abdul-Jabbar said via Hoop Central.

The now former all-time scoring leader was responding to the notion that he had ignored and criticized O’Neal during the Big Aristotle’s time on the Lakers. The claims have come from Shaq himself, and it is no secret that, while being an undeniable icon and innovator, Kareem can be a polarizing personalty according to several.

O’Neal, though, has denied there being any actual beef and had long since moved on from any past animosity. He reciprocated Abdul-Jabbar’s sentiments.

“You not speaking to me was the best thing that ever happened in my career because all I wanted to do was impress you, sir,” O’Neal said.

Now, it is interesting that Kareem claimed to have not known why anyone would perceive him as having an issue with Shaq when the analyst specifically mentioned how he was ignored. Still, any past issues have clearly been resolved, so there is no need to nitpick. Both Hall of Famers have had a profound impact on the game and American culture. They were each trailblazers in their own unique way.

Abdul-Jabbar and O’Neal combined to win eight championships with the Lakers. Their respective arrivals helped kick start dynasties. It seems only right they are now on the same page.

Perhaps now they can sit peacefully aside one another on the Lakers’ Mount Rushmore.