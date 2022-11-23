Published November 23, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-11) lost ground in the standings after losing to Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but they may have built chemistry in the locker room. Anthony Davis, meanwhile, continues to dominate.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Suns’ 115-105 win, Devin Booker hard-fouled Austin Reaves. Booker then stood over Reaves. Deandre Ayton promptly followed suit.

Patrick Beverley took exception to this. He rushed into the fray, lowered his shoulder, and checked the 7’1 Suns center. Ayton hit the deck, while Beverley received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected. Booker was called for a flagrant-1 upon review.

Despite Anthony Davis’ historic effort — becoming the first(!) player in NBA history to post 35+ points, 20+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 5+ blocks in a game — the Lakers, playing without LeBron James for a fifth-straight outing, were unable to stick with the superior Suns in their final bout before Thanksgiving, thus ending a three-game winning streak.

However, the Lakers were not dispirited postgame, largely due to their appreciation for Beverley’s actions. (Booker disagrees.)

“We got each other’s back,” AD said. “Pat is known for that: having his teammate’s back.”

AD said Ayton “started talking” toward the end of the game, primarily toward Beverley, though some of it got redirected at Davis. When Ayton stood over Reaves, Beverley “did what he should do,” per AD.

“We’re never going to let anyone stand over our team — make them feel like they’re not a man,” Davis continued. “That’s disrespectful.”

“I love it, personally,” said Russell Westbrook. “Protecting and understanding we have each other’s back is the most important thing as a team.”

“It’s an emotional sport,” added Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. “I’m not mad at him. He’s protecting his teammate. … Teams have to know they can’t just push us around.”

“Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don’t get into it to kind of separate it, control the game — so I’m going to stand up for my teammate,” Beverley explained later.

Besides three-point shooting (LA: 4-of-22, PHX 16-of-34), the Lakers — who have not exactly resembled the Bad Boy Pistons (in terms of toughness) nor the 2015 Warriors (in terms of cohesion) over the past couple of seasons — were clearly invigorated by Beverley’s fire. The veteran guard has started every game he’s played this season despite struggling mightily on offense. Yet, he’s found ways to make an impact in the film room, on the defensive end, and by (loudly) providing grit, energy, and leadership.

A moral victory? Meh. A positive moment of team-building? Sure, why not.