Published November 23, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers might have finally turned a corner after starting the season off terribly. Much of that turnaround is because of the play of Anthony Davis. Davis is averaging over 25 points per game, to go with 12 rebounds this season. It’s the first time since the 2018-2019 season that he is posting double digit rebounds per game.

That didn’t stop TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley from taking a shot at him.

“Anthony Davis, I said five years ago this guy was going to be the best player in the world and he has disappointed us. He’s disappointed everybody, he should have been the best player in the league by now,” Barkley said.

Maybe the most prominent reason Barkley believed Davis would be the best player in the world is his incredible skill set for a man his size. Davis, who is listed at 6′ 10”, played point guard in high school. He has great handles, is a good passer, a great rebounder and has an excellent post presence.

But over the last few years, we have seen him rely too much on his jump shot. But if you examine his numbers thoroughly, you will see that his shooting percentages have been on the rise. You could argue he is having one of the best seasons of his career. His defensive prowess has returned in spades this year. Davis is posting 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals per game to go with what he does on the offensive end.

Injuries have been the biggest black mark on his career. He has missed half of each of the last two seasons, but despite dealing with a number of minor ailments, has played in almost every game so far this year.