The Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son, Bronny James, 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft this past summer. He's joined his dad in the Association, although there is a good chance that Bronny will spend time in the G-League in his rookie campaign.

Regardless, it's truly remarkable that the youngster gets to play with his father. We've already seen them share the court in preseason action and it was a treat to watch. Usually, second-round picks do not get this much attention but because of who Bronny's dad is, he will be getting the best of the best when it comes to physical treatment, resources, and much more.

“He's going to have more resources for a late second-round pick [than anyone] in NBA history, because of LeBron,” one Western Conference executive said, via ESPN. “He's going to have the best trainer, the best dieticians, the best player development people, the best everybody. Second-rounders are often treated like a dime a dozen. They're not given proper attention. That won't be him. He will have every opportunity. The question is, what does he do with it?”

Will Bronny James have a solid career?

A lot of critics have said Bronny only got drafted because of LeBron. After all, James didn't exactly have a great college season at USC. That doesn't necessarily mean he can't have a respectable NBA career, though. Lakers head coach JJ Redick sees a lot of potential in the rookie:

“Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this, right?” Redick said. “Bronny talks about his hard work. Bronny has earned this through hard work. And for us prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as like, case study one, because his base level of feel, athleticism, point-of-attack defender, shooting, passing … there's a lot to like about his game.”

Bronny James may be a bit of a project right now, but he has every opportunity to be special. Tons of reporters have continuously asked him about his father and the exposure he got to the NBA at a young age. However, Bronny made it very clear he was focused on his own game:

“I had my own basketball stuff going on,” Bronny said, “so I wasn't really, you know, in my dad's pocket all day, you know, following him around the Lakers facility.”

James signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal. Does he have his fair share of haters across the league? Absolutely.

“The expectations for Bronny by the fan base and by LeBron and Rich Paul are not commensurate with the reality of his game,” one Eastern Conference executive said, per ESPN. “If they had any real idea of how far away Bronny is, they just would not have done this.”

Doubters will just fuel Bronny more as he looks to make his mark with the Lakers in the years to come.