Lakers sign Spencer Dinwiddie to more than the minimum contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't make a move before the trade deadline. However, the front office did acquire Spencer Dinwiddie who was a cut victim by the Brooklyn Nets when they bought out his contract. LA doesn't have much cap space but were able to sign Dinwiddie to more than the minimal deal. Here's how they made it happen.

Spencer Dinwiddie signed a $1.5 million contract with the Lakers because the front office reportedly didn't use a “full non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Gabe Vincent last offseason,” according to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That decision gave Los Angeles some extra money to sign a buyout player this season who happened to be Dinwiddie.

“Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after he clears waivers, league sources said Saturday. The 30-year-old is signing for $1.5 million for the second half of the season, as the Lakers were able to offer him more than a minimum contract due to not using their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Gabe Vincent last offseason, according to league sources.”

So, there you have it. The Lakers essentially found a loophole that's available to all 30 teams in the league. It was a smart move too, as Los Angeles reeled in a decent rotational guard to improve the roster. The front office didn't have to deal anyone away, making it an underrated move in general.

This season, Dinwiddie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He's not the most efficient scorer. But the Lakers will welcome that kind of production for the second-half of the regular season. Look for him to provide solid depth for this roster.