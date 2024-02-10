Los Angeles Lakers expected to sign Spencer Dinwiddie on the buyout market, giving L.A. a huge veteran boost.

Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, once his waivers are finalized, per Shams Charnia at Stadium. Dinwiddie joins a Lakers group that's on the hunt for an NBA title with one of the best duos in the league. He'll be a part of the supporting cast that's led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are currently the No. 9 team in the Western Conference standings, fighting to get within the playoff picture. They've been on the outside looking in for much of the season, but an addition like Dinwiddie adds a massive boost to their depth. It's important for a team like the Lakers to have a plethora of scouting options, especially veterans, given the rest of James and Davis is vital. Dinwiddie comes in averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 assists.

Dinwiddie is one of the best players in the buyout market. He's shown that he can succeed in different offensive schemes, finding a way to make an impact on all four teams he's been on. The veteran guard was a highly touted option on the buyout market and the Lakers likely won the recruiting battle, with Dinwiddie knowingly having the opportunity to compete for a title in 2024.

With James and Davis in Los Angeles, it's a Larry O'Brien or bust. They can't end the season with their heads held high unless confetti falls for an NBA title. Since they couldn't get a deal done in the trade market, buyout contracts will be the true teller in showing where they'll fall in the standings to end the season.