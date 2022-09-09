Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has done so many things in his career. He’s received all sorts of honors throughout what has been an illustrious 19-year NBA tenure. However, there’s no denying that having a whole building named after you by the biggest sportswear company on the entire planet has to go down as a truly historic achievement.

Naturally, LeBron had to be the guest of honor in the recent unveiling of his own building at the Nike headquarters in Oregon. The brand-new innovation center is indeed majestic. So much so, that even James himself was left in awe by the magnitude of its greatness (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I never imagined something like this,” he said as he described how he had aspirations of this very objective when he signed up with Nike some 20 years ago.

"I never imagined something like this." Even LeBron James was amazed by the new LeBron James Innovation Center

What a truly amazing accomplishment for LeBron James here, and there’s no denying that he deserves every bit of it.

For those wondering, here are some of the most eye-popping features of Nike’s revolutionary new space:

84,000 sq ft research lab

906 rooftop solar panels

World’s largest motion-capture system

Full-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp

Even the word epic probably isn’t enough to describe this brand-new building. LeBron’s own amazement is a clear testament to this fact.

The most mind-blowing part about this, however, is that if you think about it, LeBron James isn’t even done yet. He still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and he’s now entering Year 20 with some sky-high expectations placed on his shoulders. Not too many active NBA players have whole buildings named after them.