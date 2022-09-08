Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, entering his 20th season in the NBA, has yet another milestone to add to his name. The four-time NBA champion recently went to the Nike global headquarters in Oregon, where a newly-minted 750,000 square-foot building named after the 37-year old NBA Greatest of All Time candidate was finally opened.

In an archived Instagram story originally posted by user Money Makin’ Rich (3rwp), LeBron was seen popping a champagne bottle to celebrate the opening of the LeBron James Innovation Center. He was also seen taking a sip off the bottle. LeBron, that cheeky guy.

Another archived Instagram story originally posted by user 3rwp showed LeBron leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a formality that comes with an inauguration of this magnitude, which symbolizes the beginning of something big with Nike, led by CEO John Donahoe.

Inside the LeBron James Innovation Center, the Nike Sport Research Lab resides, a think-tank of some of the best researchers and sports scientists on the planet that aim to be on the forefront of technological advances that would help Nike remain ahead of its competitors. The Advanced Innovation team is composed of 75 members, exactly a third of which possessing a doctorate degree and 40 more who are master’s degree holders.

Inside the LeBron James Innovation Center, a full, NBA regulation-sized court was built, while across the court lies a regulation turf soccer field where both American football and global futbol players alike can train and work out. The basketball court is adorned with imagery honoring the innovation center namesake, highlighting LeBron with images of him in his No. 23 jersey with the Lakers as well as his iconic LJ crown logo.

In addition, the court was fitted with 97 floor force plates and 400 motion capture cameras to track joint movement and provide comprehensive feedback on the force, speed, and acceleration that were being exerted by the players for an even more exhaustive approach to improvement.

Those who are set to face LeBron James on the court will have even more reasons to be frightened, as this painstaking attention to detail could only serve to help LeBron’s longevity. Laker fans will be excited to see how LeBron carries on in his second playing decade in the NBA, and with LeBron in the twilight of his career, all sports fans should enjoy his performances while he’s still around.