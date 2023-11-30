LeBron James showed love to Jalen Hurts on X following the Eagles QB's kind praise of the Lakers superstar.

The Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to calm the stormy waters of the competitive 2023-24 NBA season. The Lakers dropped a blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but turned around to beat a struggling Pistons team. Regardless of LA's challenges, LeBron James showed love to Jalen Hurts after meeting the young Eagles QB.

LeBron James forms a bond between the Eagles and Lakers with Jalen Hurts praise

James took to X to express his sentiments to Hurts after the Eagles QB expressed his praise and gratitude for James' work on and off the court. This was the Laker star's reaction, per his X account:

And it’s all love and respect right back to you Young 🤴🏾!!! 🙏🏾🫡🤎 @JalenHurts https://t.co/Yz6DwHOfWD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 30, 2023

James' response is fitting considering what Hurts had to say about the NBA superstar after the two met each other for the first time.

“[James] is a great player. He's so transcendent in terms of the thing he's been able to do on the court and off the court. He's changed the game in so many ways,” Hurts said, per Uninterrupted.

Hurts noted James as a “monumental figure” and praised his longevity in the NBA. Naturally, James respects Hurts back and shows the QB love amid his leadership in Philadelphia.

LeBron James wants to do more than maintain his production in his 21st year. He wants to help the Lakers make a deep Playoff run in 2024.

The 38-year-old helped lead Los Angeles to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Now, the team aspires to overcome the other hungry teams for the prized possession of an NBA Championship.