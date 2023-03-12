New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will not be competing in a big game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brunson has been dealing with foot soreness lately and went on to re-aggravate his injury against the Sacramento Kings. The guard missed the 106-95 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday as a result, and will not be able to make it for his side’s game against the Lakers either.

Per ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Knicks have ruled Brunson out of the game due to a sore left foot. There is no expected return date for now, but it’s safe to assume New York will not be taking any chances with the postseason approaching near.

The Knicks have gone 1-3 without a fully healthy Brunson (he played 19 minutes in the loss to Sacramento) but remain in a good position with a 39-30 record that sees them sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat, currently in seventh place in the first play-in spot, are three games behind the Knicks, so New York can afford a few more games without Brunson in the team.

Immanuel Quickley was sensational against the Boston Celtics and with Julius Randle rediscovering his form this season, the Knicks will not be pushovers by any means against a Lakers team without LeBron James that is desperate to continue climbing the Western Conference standings.

However, with the Knicks all but set for just their second postseason appearance in the last 10 seasons, they will be hoping Jalen Brunson is available sooner rather than later.