The Los Angeles Lakers have already ruled out LeBron James for Monday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The newly-minted all-time leading scorer of the NBA will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with a concerning foot injury. The Lakers will need Anthony Davis to dominate against the Blazers, but he too is dealing with a lingering injury. So this now begs the question: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Anthony Davis playing injury status vs. Blazers

The good news for Lakers fans is that Davis should be good to go against Portland. He’s officially been listed as probable to play with a right foot stress injury, but this seems to be nothing more than a precautionary tag. Barring any unforeseen setbacks prior to tipoff, AD should start on Monday night versus the Blazers.

Other than LeBron and Davis, NBA trade deadline recruit Mo Bamba is also on the injury report for the Lakers. He’s still serving out his league-mandated four-game suspension, but he should be able to make his debut for his new team soon.

The Blazers, on the other hand, will be without Jerami Grant, who recently entered the NBA’s concussion protocol. He will join Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow on the sidelines. However, Kevin Knox, who arrived in Portland as part of the highly-controversial Gary Payton II trade, is expected to make his Blazers debut on Monday.

Now with regard to the question of is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is most likely.