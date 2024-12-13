The Los Angeles Lakers (13-11) are gearing up for their third matchup of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11) on Friday night. However, Austin Reaves' availability remains uncertain, as the team has listed him as questionable with a left pelvic contusion.

Reaves initially suffered the injury during the Lakers' NBA Cup loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite finishing that game, he has since missed the Lakers’ last five contests, leaving a significant void in the backcourt. The team is expected to make a final decision on Reaves' status ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off at Target Center.

Reaves has been a key contributor for the Lakers this season. The fourth-year guard has provided consistent scoring and playmaking, averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He has also shot 44% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. Known for his basketball IQ and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, Reaves has become an integral part of the Lakers’ success on both ends of the court.

Austin Reaves' injury status vs. Timberwolves

His absence has forced the Lakers to make adjustments in their rotation, with players like Gabe Vincent and D’Angelo Russell taking on increased responsibilities. This will be especially crucial as the Lakers face the Timberwolves, a team known for its physicality and defensive intensity, highlighting the void left by Reaves’ scoring and playmaking abilities in clutch moments.

In his last appearance before the injury, Reaves tallied 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists but struggled from the field, shooting just 3-for-8. Despite the less efficient outing, his overall contributions this season underscore his importance to the Lakers’ game plan, especially as they navigate a competitive Western Conference.

The Lakers are also without LeBron James for the second consecutive game due to left foot soreness and personal reasons. Head coach JJ Redick addressed James' absence, stating that the 22-year veteran is “taking some time.”

The Timberwolves, who acquired Julius Randle in a trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks before the season, will pose a challenging matchup. Randle has adapted well to Minnesota's lineup, complementing Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, as the team has won four of its last five games.

For the Lakers, getting Reaves back in action would provide a much-needed boost as they look to build momentum after snapping a three-game losing streak with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Should Reaves be cleared to play, his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor will be crucial in countering Minnesota's physical style of play. If he remains sidelined, the Lakers will lean heavily on Anthony Davis and their supporting cast to step up in his absence.