It took LeBron James 13 games to recover from a nagging foot injury that kept him sidelined during a crucial stretch for the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer finally returned on Sunday, but unfortunately for them, LA still lost to the Chicago Bulls, 118-108. The Lakers and the Bulls get to do it all over again on Wednesday in Chicago, and at this point, the fans want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

LeBron James injury status vs. Bulls

The Lakers initially had LeBron listed as questionable to play for Wednesday’s game. It’s still the same right foot injury that has him in danger of being forced to sit out another game for LA, and it seems that James isn’t a hundred percent healthy just yet.

Nevertheless, the good news for Lakers fans is that LeBron has now been upgraded to available to play against Chicago.

It is also worth noting that D’Angelo Russell, who also missed Sunday’s game, will also suit up against the Bulls. The same is the case for Anthony Davis who was likewise earlier tagged as probable to play.

As for Chicago, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green have both been upgraded to available, while Andre Drummond won’t be able to play.

The Lakers are in dire need of a win on Wednesday after falling to ninth in the West with a 37-38 record. A spot in the Play-In tournament is anything but guaranteed for LeBron James and Co. at this point. After the Bulls game, the Lakers will have just six games remaining on their schedule, and it goes without saying that every game will count from here on out.

Now, with regard to the question Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is yes.