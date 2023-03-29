Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee.

.@BillSimmons predicts Draymond will sign with the Mavs, followed somehow by LeBron. pic.twitter.com/Aex7TuBw7U — Kenny Bybee (@KennyBybee) March 29, 2023

“I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.”

Simmons also mentioned that Bronny James’ college decision may impact LeBron James’ NBA future.

Draymond Green’s tenure in Golden State with the Warriors could come to an end this season. LeBron James’ long-term future in Los Angeles with the Lakers is in question. It wouldn’t be shocking if LeBron requested a trade sooner rather than later.

The Mavs already feature a talented team, but the results have yet to show themselves. Dallas is currently under .500 and has struggled to put everything together despite acquiring Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline. Luka Doncic has also expressed frustration as of late, so the idea of creating a super team with LeBron James would surely appeal to the Mavs. That would allow them to likely keep Luka Doncic for years to come.

However, if Dallas continues to be plagued by inconsistency, one has to wonder how much longer Luka will want to stay with the Mavericks.

It needs to be remembered that Simmons’ take is only a bold prediction and nothing more. Could LeBron James and Draymond Green end up in Dallas? It is a possibility, but there are certainly no guarantees.