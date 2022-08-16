The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most controversial franchises in the NBA of late. It certainly makes sense given that art imitates life that we’re seeing the same thing go down when it comes to the team’s latest media offerings.

HBO’s Winning Time has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, but it’s hardly garnered the same favor from the franchise’s actual pillars with people like Jeanie Buss, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson publicly denouncing the program.

Buss and Johnson are instead both heavily involved in the Hulu offering “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” with Jeanie serving as executive producer and the rest of the Buss family clearly playing a part in crafting the documentary.

For Jeanie, her idea for how to portray the Lakers story was to make sure the voice of the players would be heard and to ensure that the fans who weren’t able to witness the action from behind the curtain to understand what the team had to go through beyond the public eye.

Via LA Times:

“I want everybody to have an opportunity to tell their experience. Because I know, from my point of view, what I saw and experienced,” Jeanie Buss said. “But I really have enjoyed listening to what it was like for former players being on this team. I even learned a lot through this process. And I want Laker fans, who know the wins and the losses, I want them to see the other side, the toll of losing, the toll of winning. … It’s not all just about championships and highlight film. It’s about the people who lived the story and their truth.”

Those behind Legacy make sure to note that it’s not a direct response to Winning Time. But the two creations can’t help but be compared to one another as they tackle some of the same material in wildly different ways.