There’s simply nobody like LeBron James. To see this man do the things he’s doing at 37 years of age and in his 20th season in the NBA is nothing short of marvelous. So much so, that even his own Los Angeles Lakers teammates have been left in awe of King James’ greatness.

Just ask new Lakers recruit Troy Brown Jr., who has had the privilege to play alongside one of the greatest to ever do it in his first year with LA. Brown admits that witnessing LeBron’s legacy unfold first-hand still requires some getting used to:

“I think for me personally, just watching it from the outside, it definitely looks kind of crazy,” Brown said, via Alex Kirschenbaum of FanNation. “but then once you kind of get to know ‘Bron, and you know how he plays, and how decisive he is, I’ve seen a lot of clips of Iman Shumpert talking about him moving… It really is like that because everybody knows their role and he knows what everybody’s good at, even the one play where he went, pump-faked on Zion and threw it to Russ — he’s seen it before it even happened. You go back and watch it, you can see him see it, and so it’s pretty crazy, just that IQ he has, with the skill level he has.”

Troy Brown Jr. explains what’s it like seeing LeBron anticipate a play before it happens, and gives an example of it from the Pelicans game (see second clip for what he’s describing) pic.twitter.com/HG0VGUDbyt — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 4, 2022

For reference, here is the specific play the young Lakers swingman was discussing in his interview:

At this point, it’s no longer surprising to hear these types of high-level praise about LeBron — even when it comes from his own teammates. This man is a living legend, and there’s no denying that he will go down in history as one of the most impactful individuals to ever pick up a basketball.

Right now, though, LeBron’s Lakers aren’t exactly in a very good place. Friday’s loss against the Utah Jazz was their sixth defeat in eight games, and despite their very brief winning streak of two games prior to Friday, it is clear that James needs a lot of help to get this team back on track. Perhaps some of this assistance can from from Troy Brown Jr’s end.