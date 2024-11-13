With Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood both sidelined due to injury, the Los Angeles Lakers have relied heavily on backup center Jaxson Hayes to give them a frontcourt boost. Wood recently suffered a setback and will be reevaluated in four weeks while there is no new update on Vanderbilt. And now Jaxson Hayes’ name has popped up on the Lakers’ injury report.

Jaxson Hayes is officially listed on the injury report as questionable for the Lakers’ game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday with right ankle sprain.

Hayes has appeared in all ten games for the Lakers so far this season and has provided a strong defensive presence. He popped up on the team’s injury report for their game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday as probable with left knee soreness.

It’s possible that it’s just a precaution and that his status changes before the Grizzlies’ game. But if he is sidelined at all, that would be a major blow for a Lakers team that is already dealing with frontcourt injuries.

Following practice on Tuesday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about Hayes’ as the key factor in the team’s strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Raptors.

“I thought it was Jaxson, both sides of the ball,” Redick said. “Just doing his job, putting pressure on the rim, offensively screening, his offensive rebounding as well got us a couple extra possessions. And then he’s had back to back defensive games that were outstanding.”

Lakers’ injury updates for Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell

While there may have been initial concern regarding his status for the Grizzlies’ game, Anthony Davis affirmed that he’s fine following practice on Tuesday.

“Nothing happens next. I go about my day like I would any other day,” Davis said. “There’s nothing that I need to do. Next step is getting more sleep and getting ready for tomorrow.”

Davis suffered a poke to the eye from Jakob Poeltl after blocking Poeltl’s shot. He left the game and did not return. With Davis out of the lineup, LeBron James asserted his dominance and helped power the Lakers to a win.

Davis has appeared in nine of the Lakers’ first ten games as he was sidelined for their last matchup with the Grizzlies on the road. He’s been dealing with plantar fasciitis going back to the offseason.

In the case of D’Angelo Russell, he missed practice on Tuesday due to an illness. He was listed on the Lakers’ injury report as probable for the Grizzlies game.

Russell’s role has shifted in the early goings of the 2024-25 season as Redick has opted to bring him off the bench and move Cam Reddish into the starting lineup. Russell has continued to grow as a leader and has responded to the move with back-t0-back solid performances that have resulted in two Lakers wins.